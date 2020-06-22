Tears, as goods worth millions of naira go up in flames at Oba market, Benin

By ISESELE EZEKIEL, Benin

The famous Oba Market located at the heart of Benin City, the Edo state capital has been gutted b fire which destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The incident which reportedly occurred at about 1am Monday left half of the market burnt beyond recognition as traders were seen wailing and counting their loses when our correspondent visited the scene of the disaster in the morning.

Men and officers of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company Fire Service assisted by their counterparts in the Federal Fire Service were equally on ground at about 7.30 am making frantic effort to put off the raging inferno.

However the cause inferno was yet to be immediately established as the market was under lock and key apparently as part measures by the state government to contain the spread of corona virus.

Narrating her ordeal to our correspondent, one of the affected traders, Eke Ayemekhue who sells second hand clothes said she got a distress call at about 3.30a.m which made her rush to the market and discovered that her goods were burnt to ashes.

“Everything in my shop got burnt to ashes. Where do I start from now? How do I get back my shop? How do I care for my family?” he asked.

Similarly, a middle age mother of two, Mrs. Mary Ator, a boutique owner who live at the barracks axis of Benin City said she got wind of the fire incident at about 2 am only to discover that her shop was burnt beyond recognition around 5 am.

