Home Uncategorized Tax Seminar on Finance Bill 2019 organised by Okwudili Ijezie & CO...

Tax Seminar on Finance Bill 2019 organised by Okwudili Ijezie & CO Chartered Accountants held in Lagos

L-r... Chairman of the Seminar ,Chief Preye Ogriki, Keynote Speaker president/ Chairman of Council Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria Dame Olajumoke Simplice ,Chief Host Chief Blakey Ijezie, during the Tax Seminar on Finance Bill 2019 organised by Okwudili Ijezie &CO Chartered Accountants. held at Sheraton hotel Lagos 23/1/20/20...PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-r …Guest Speaker  Dr Patrick Modilim, Dr Uchechukwu Ogbonna, Chief Preye Ogriki, Dame Olajumoke Simplice, Chief Host Chief Blakey Ijezie, Mr. Adetunji Adeniyi  and Alhaji Musa Mamman Kolo during the Tax Seminar on Finance Bill 2019 Organised by Okwudili Ijezie & CO   Chartered Accountants. held at Sheraton hotel  Lagos 23/1/20/20.. PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

Chief Host Chief Blakey Ijezie, (middle) in a group pictures with Speakers and Participants during the Tax Seminar on Finance Bill 2019 Organized by Okwudili Ijezie &CO   Chartered Accountants. held at Sheraton hotel  Lagos 23/1/20/20… PHOTO  : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 207 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

JAMB registrar breaks down in tears over over 2019 UTME results

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply