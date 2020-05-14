Taraba rejects Almajiris into state

EMMANUEL AWARi, Jalingo

Taraba State government has rejected almajiris evacuated from Nasarawa State to Taraba.

The Almajiris arrived Jalingo from Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, at about 3am on Monday in four buses.

The Almajiris, along with officials of Nasarawa State Ministry of Women Affairs, slept outside the office of Secretary to Taraba State Government in Jalingo and were only received by some officials in the office at 10am.

Our Correspondent reports that the Almajiris were later asked to leave to the entrance of Jalingo town’s gate along Jalingo- Wukari road to wait for officials of the state.

The Taraba State officials later met with the officials of Nasarawa State government about 12.45pm and handed over a letter with instructions to take back the Almajiris to Nasarawa State.

The letter, from the office of Secretary to Taraba State Government, dated 4 May, 2020 with reference number: SGS/ADM/S/167/11/125 was signed by one Sunday Tanko Maiyaki, Permanent Secretary Political Cabinet Affairs and General Services.

The letter read in part; “The number of pupils brought to Taraba State are 79 not 102 as stated in the letter brought from Nasarawa State. “The government of Taraba State wishes to return the pupils to you and requests that the pupils should be properly profiled, indicating their local government of origin in Taraba State and individual status in respect of the pandemic”.

The letter further directed that the pupils should be accompanied by their respective teachers, who will identify their parents at their respective local government areas and properly hand them over to their parents.

He said all the Almajiris were kept in isolation in a secondary school in Lafia and tested for coronavirus, adding that their results came back negative.

The official stated that Nasarawa had evacuated over 1,000 Almajiris to their respective states, adding that only Taraba turned them back.

“We are asked to take the almajiri back to Nasarawa with a letter addressed to secretary to Nasarawa state government and N100,000 to fuel our vehicles”, he said.

