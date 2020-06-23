Taraba APC threatens to sue INEC over LGA election

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The All Progressive Congress, Taraba State Chapter has threatened to sue the State Independent Electrical Commission if it refuses to change the time table for the forth coming local government election schedule for June , 302020

The State Chairman, All Progressive Congress APC, Barrister Tukur El – Sudi disclose this while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

“The APC Taraban State was not formally served with letter for the coming election; we got to know through the social media. Although the said letter was writing on 25th February 2020, Electrical activities were purported to have started on 10th February 2020”

“We were therefore not afforded the opportunity to camping, sale our forms, screen our Aspirants, conduct our primaries, listen to appeal if any, forward the names of our candidates for them to be screend by TSIEC. There is also window for withdrawal and replacement of candidates if any”

According to him, all these activities are provided for in either the Taraba state local government Law 2000 (as ammended) or by the Taraba state Independent Electoral Commission Law 2002 ( as ammended).

He lamented that the state chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Philip Dowe is biased, unfair and deceitful in the conduct of the affairs of elections in the state.

El-Sudi, who expressed concerns over the shift in the new timetable for the elections said the APC was not formally served with the letter about the change in timetable.

He stated that it is unfair and unjust to come with a date when there was no statement to the change of timetable.

“They need to draw up a new timetable for adequate preparations and compliance with the Electoral Law.

“If TSIEC does not rescind or withdraw its table, we will have no option but to refuse participating in the election, and file an action in a competent court of law to challenge their electoral activities,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, chairman of the Taraba state Independent Electoral Commission (TSEIS), Dr. Philip Duwe said the allegations by the APC were frivolous as all the 17 registered political parties participating in the local government election were duly consulted before arriving at the new date.

“Before the commission came up with this new date, the leaders of the parties under the platform of Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) were invited to the commission and after much deliberations, we came up with the new date on the 6th of June, so we are surprised to hear that the said party is not comfortable with the new date and we have all the minutes of the meetings and attendance we can show you for evidence,”

The Chairman however, noted that the commission is worried over the security challenges in some local government areas of the state which he said may be a source of concern, stressing that the commission is working with the security outfit to ensure a free and credible local government election in the state.

