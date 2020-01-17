Sylva declares readiness to host global oil stakeholders

… Buhari to declare summit open

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, has declared his readiness to host the global oil community in Abuja during the forth-coming Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja from February 9 through 13, 2020.

“I look forward to personally receiving you in Abuja for the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) on behalf of the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria”, says the Minister in a special podcast monitored on the official Fedreal Ministry of Petroleum Resources social media handles.

The historic event according to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources will be declared open by the Nigerian President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“NIPS, the official oil and gas meeting of the Federal Government, has over the years evolved into a must attend industry vent for all industry stakeholders,” Slyva says adding that the focus of the upcoming NIPS 2020 edition will be on “widening the integration circle, emerging technologies and cross pollination of ideas as we build on the success of previous editions”.

Sylva said that with full backing of the Federal Government, NIPS 2020 will guarantee the attendance of top decision makers and industry leaders from all over the world.

Already, confirmed guests include H.E Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); H.E Younghoon David Kim, Chairman, World Energy Council; H.E Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary-General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO); H.E Dr. Sun Xiansheng, Secretary-General, International Energy Forum (IEF) amongst other reputable international stakeholders.

Also confirmed to attend are Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited; Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director, SPDC/Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria; Michael Sangster-Managing Director & Chief Executive, Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG); Paul McGrath, Chairman OPTS/Managing Director, Exxonmobil; Simbi K. Wabote, Executive Secretary Nigeria Content Development & Monotoring Board (NCDMB); Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

NIPS is a federal government of Nigeria official petroleum industry event with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and all its parastatals including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) are joint hosts.

For a better society

Total Views: 74 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

