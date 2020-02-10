SWAN to partner Police for effective coverage of Anambra 2020 National Police Games

This was contained in a speech delivered by the state chairman of SWAN, Anthony Oji during a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang by the leadership of SWAN in the state.
He hailed the Police hierarchy for selecting Anambra as the host state for the event assuring that SWAN will give optimal reportage of the games.
Oji harped on the need to mainstream SWAN in the organisation of the NPG so that members of the association which cut across the print, radio, television and online news media would be mobilised for wider reach.
The SWAN chairman said, “SWAN is the body of journalists with specialty in the reportage of sporting events, in view of this, we are of the opinion that only the best possible professional coverage would be enough for this biennial NPG in Anambra.
“Our membership include practitioners in the wire service, print, radio, television and online news medium. We would be in active collaboration with the Information Directorate of Police Sports Department.”
In his speech, the state Commissioner of Police who is also the Chairman local organizing Committee(LOC) for the 2020 NPG commended SWAN for the gesture.
He described the visit as timely saying that police was accepting the hands of partnership the sports writers extended to them so as to ensure good coverage of the event.
Abang who received the SWAN leadership alongside DCP Chris Owolabi who is the Secretary of the LoC said the involvement of sports writers would go a long way to making the job of organisers a lot easier.
According to him, preparations had reached advanced stage adding that all was set for the commencement of the games come February 29, 2020.
He said, “The technical committee of the NPG from force headquarters would arrive Anambra on Feb.20 while athletes from across the country were expected to begin to arrive on Feb. 26.”
The CP also thanked the Anambra State government for the support given to the Police towards a successful coverage of the 2020 NPG.
It would be recalled that on the 27/1/2020 the Force Sports planning Committee chaired by the Force Secretary AIG Alkali Baba Usman arrived the State for a two day official engagement with the local organising committee (LOC) members to review final arrangements for the Police games.
The Sports Committee also visited Rojenny Stadium and other venues for on the spot assessment of facilities that would be used for the games.
Other executive members who accompanied SWAN Chairman on the courtesy visit include Chimezie Anaso, Secretary, Ikem Asika, Assistant financial secretary and Pamela Eboh, Treasurer
