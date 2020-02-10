SWAN to partner Police for effective coverage of Anambra 2020 National Police Games

This was contained in a speech delivered by the state chairman of SWAN, Anthony Oji during a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang by the leadership of SWAN in the state.

He hailed the Police hierarchy for selecting Anambra as the host state for the event assuring that SWAN will give optimal reportage of the games. Oji harped on the need to mainstream SWAN in the organisation of the NPG so that members of the association which cut across the print, radio, television and online news media would be mobilised for wider reach. The SWAN chairman said, “SWAN is the body of journalists with specialty in the reportage of sporting events, in view of this, we are of the opinion that only the best possible professional coverage would be enough for this biennial NPG in Anambra. “Our membership include practitioners in the wire service, print, radio, television and online news medium. We would be in active collaboration with the Information Directorate of Police Sports Department.”

In his speech, the state Commissioner of Police who is also the Chairman local organizing Committee(LOC) for the 2020 NPG commended SWAN for the gesture.