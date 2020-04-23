Suspected Herdsmen invade Ondo Community, seek food,cash

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There was tension in Apedu Village off Igunsi Town, Ala in Akure North last Sunday midnight when the Community was reportedly invaded by suspected Herdsmen.

Sources said they shouted in desperation for food and money from the hands of residents in the Village.

The Agro Rangers Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC),Ondo Command was said to have visited the scene of the incident.

Suspected herders reportedly shot sporadically into the air to scare the people but there were no casualties.

Consequently, the Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to the Governor on Security Matters,Jimoh Dojumo led a delegation with officers and men to the Community to ascertain the incident

The Head of Apedu Community, Mr Adegoroye Oro expressed displeasure over constant invasion of the community by Herdsmen both day and night while grazing in the community.

He lamented that they had several times caused malicious damages to their farm crops.

Adegoroye however appealed to the government to save the community from future attack and continuous damages oftheir Crops.

The SSA Alhaji Dojumo said the State Government would do its best to unravel the mystery behind the attack to enable parties involved be reconciled in due course.

The State Commandant NSCDC, Phillip Ayuba expressed the readiness of the Agro Rangers Squad to provide adequate Security as well as mediate between Farmers and Herders in case of any eventualities.