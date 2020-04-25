Suspected herdsmen attacks family in Anambra, kidnap 20yr old girl

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A 20-year-old girl has been kidnapped from her home in Austin, Ekenedili Chukwu farms, Ayamelum In Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The mother of the girl who gave her name as Mrs. Ewele said the herdsmen broke into their home, broke down their entrance door with gun and started shooting sporadically.

According to her, their attackers who stormed their home around 11:00pm ordered the occupants of the house to bring all the money in their possession, even while beating them.

She said that while they were demanding for money, they threatened to kill everybody if they failed to comply.

On how she knew the attackers were Fulani Herdsmem, Ewele said, “They spoke Hausa language, and apart from the guns they were carrying, they also had sticks and machetes.

“After collecting all the money I had, they abducted my daughter, Chioma and left. Up till now, I have not heard from her.”

Efforts to get reaction from the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed at the time of filing this story failed as his mobile line was not reachable.

