Suspected herdsmen attack motorcyclist in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A commercial cyclist, Daniel James, has been reportedly attacked by some armed bandits suspected to be herdsmen in Ondo State.

James was said to have attacked along the Imafon road, in Akure North Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday while performing his daily operation.

The 24-year old motorcyclist was immediately rushed to the Police Clinic in Akure where he is currently receiving treatment.

James,who spoke on his hospital bed, said he was injured with a long stick and matcheted with cutlass on his head by his attackers.

According to him, the attack has caused him body injuries, stressing that he was also dispossessed of his motorcycle by the attackers.

He said the attackers were speaking Hausa fluently including Yoruba and English when he was being attacked.

James, who had a deep cut on his head, further noted that he was dragged into the bush by his attackers who inflicted him with more wounds.

Spokesperson for the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident, but promised to follow up on the case and ensure proper investigation.

For a better society

Total Views: 72 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

