Suspected Bandits Intercepted At Osun/Oyo Boundary

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

Men of the Western Nigeria Security Network otherwise known as Amotekun Corp, Osun, Sunday evening intercepted travellers suspected to be bandits, in a commuter bus at Ikire, while trying to forcefully enter into the state, despite the existing boundary closure.

Before their arrest, it was learnt that the eighteen passenger bus conveying them was filled to the brim while trying to forcefully enter Osun at a checkpoint around Oyo/Osun boundary.

The suspected bandits, who claimed they were coming from Lagos and going to Itagunmodi mining Site in Atakunmosa West Local Government area of the Osun, could not explain their reason for flaunting the directives by the Federal and State Governments regarding closure of boundaries.

The suspects after interrogation were sent back under security escort.

Found in their possession were different types of assorted charms allegedly belonging to two of the suspects.

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

