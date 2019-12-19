Supreme Court verdict reaffirmed Makinde’s, PDP’s acceptance, says Oyo PDP

…Congratulates gov

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde over the Supreme Court judgment, which upheld his electoral victory on Wednesday.

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, said the verdict reaffirmed the general acceptance of PDP and the Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, as reflected in the landslide victory recorded at the March, 2019 election in Oyo State.

The party said the report of celebrations across the state at the breaking of the news of the verdict was a testimony that, indeed, justice was upheld in the ruling.

The PDP commended the people of the State for their resolve to protect their mandate from the shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the massive solidarity and support from the people for Governor Makinde made the mandate untouchable.

The statement read: “The PDP in Oyo State salutes the steadfastness and unalloyed support exhibited by the party members and most especially the good people of Oyo State while the unnecessary litigation was going on.

“The support and solidarity from the people were massive and they made the mandate given to Governor Makinde untouchable. This, we commend and view as a positive step in our democratic experience, as it became evident that, indeed, the voice of the people would always prevail over the forces of darkness whenever the people stand for what is right.

“Even though the major intentions of APC and its candidate were to distract Governor Seyi Makinde in his avowed commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the nook and crannies of Oyo State, the Governor has summoned courage and has continued to deliver on his electoral promises to the surprise of the opposition.

“We are using this opportunity to assure the people of the State that the Governor, as he continued to restate at every given opportunity, will not relent in his determination to develop the State and bring about unprecedented development.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court has come at the right time and it can only be an encouragement for the PDP government in Oyo State to consolidate the path of progress and development which Governor Makinde’s administration has designed in its determination to transform Oyo State to an economic hub of Nigeria.”

