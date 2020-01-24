Supreme Court judgment: Sack Tanko Mohammed now, PDP youths demand

.Alleges ruling a miscarriage of Justice, politically undertoned

PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded immediate sack of Justice Tanko Muhammed and the Supreme Court judges who removed former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha from office, alleging they were biased.

The PDP said removal of the alleged biased justices was necessary to save the nation from its present challenges, which according to them, included politicization of the judiciary, political mutilation of the nation’s democracy, among others.

Hon. Ikechukwu Emenike , the PDP Youth Leader for Aguata Local Government of Anambra State, stated this in an interview with journalists at Isuofia , yesterday.

He alleged that the Supreme Court judgment that ousted Ihedioha the former governor of Imo State from office, was wrongly done, stressing that the judgment had some political undertone.

Emenike alleged that the judges, who presided over the matter were biased, financially mobilized by the APC to miscarry justice, and to promote the APC’s hidden agenda of turning the country into a one party state.

Emenike, who is also the South East Zonal Coordinator of Anambra State Equity Alliance (ANSEA) said more protests would be staged until justice was done, even as he thanked the Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus for endorsing the protests.

“Like I said during the Atiku and Buhari Supreme court judgment, this is the time Nigerians will decide whether they have a judiciary or not. The youths are protesting the court judgment that removed Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State and replacing him with Hope Uzodimma who came fourth in the governorship elections of 2019. The judges who presided over that matter were allegedly biased and monetized to sack Ihedioha as a way to allow APC carry out its hidden agenda of turning the country into a one party state.

“We want Tanko Mohammed sacked with those judges that sacked Emeka Ihedioha to save Nigeria and our democracy”, Emenike said.

He said it was only good leadership that would endear a political party to the instead office wrongfully removing governors from office through an alleged miscarriage of justice. The protesting PDP members took off from Aguata office of the party during the protest.

They wore blacks, ran round the parties secretariat, then left to Isuofia where they also commiserated with Emenike who lost his mother recently. It was however, peaceful.

For a better society

Total Views: 72 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

