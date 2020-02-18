Supreme Court: APC Elders’ Council maintain support to Uzodinma

FROM VICTOR DURUAMAKU – OWERRI

APC elders council in Imo State, Sunday reaffirmed their support to Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

The council took this stand after critically examining the political development in the state especially in the light of the Supreme Court decision on the 2019 governorship election in the state.

In a statement, entitled Achieving the goals of a prosperous Imo state with Senator Hope Uzodinma as Governor, the elders commended the courage of the eminent jurists of the apex court to restore the mandate which the electorate overwhelmingly gave to Uzodinma.

“Council commended the courage of the seven member panel of the Supreme Court for standing up against all forms of intimidation from unpatriotic elements and thereby restored the hope of the Imo electorate who saw in the personality of Uzodinma their true liberator from the shackles of hegemonic and manipulative governance, but still ensuring that Imo State does not get disconnected from the epicentre of Nigerian national politics.”

The elders while calling on all patriotic Imolities to rally round Senator Uzodinma to move the state forward on his cardinal principles of prosperity, accountability, rule of law, infrastructural development and national connectivity, reaffirmed the resolve of all patriotic indigenes of the state to stand against all forms of lawlessness from any quarter who seeks foist on the state an illegimate government that according to them did not fulfill the mandatory constitutional provision from winning the governorship in any state in the country.

Prominent among those who spoke at the occasion were former minister of information, Prof. Walter Ofonagoro, the chairman of the state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Chief John Enyogasi and Prince Lemmy Akakem.

Speaking, Walter Ofonagoro, former minister of information noted that the apex court decision should be final but added that everybody has a right to seek review.

But he maintained that what the elders is against is anybody trying to dictate or interfere in the matter.

“Every Nigerian has the right to seek constitutional review but the supreme court is the final court , they cannot stay outside the court and dictate to them .

“The seven judges that gave the verdict are learned men , I have respect for them , I don’t think anybody should have anything to say against it , I supported Uzodinma, I have supported Ihedioha, they are both Imo sons, but in this case , God has brought out Uzodinma to be governor, we have to give him our full support” Ofonagoro said.

Also, the state branch chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ezechi Chukwu while throwing the weight of the apex group on Uzodinma advised people of the state against the breach of peace of the state.

Chukwu pointed out that the continual protests by people of the state will not influence the reversal of the judgement just as he called for absolute calm.

