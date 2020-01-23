Sun Newspaper vs EFCC: Abia vendors cry out, says thousands to lose jobs

The Newspapers/Magazines Vendors and Distributors Union, Umuahia branch, Abia State, has passionately appealed to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC to be meticulous while handling issues surrounding The Sun Newspapers, as any negative steps taken will adversely affect newspaper vendors in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday, the branch chairman, Mr. Agwu Opara appealed to the Federal government to intervene in the controversy between The Sun Newspapers LTD and the EFCC, pointing out that The Sun newspaper is a strategic player in job creation in the country.

While stressing that closing down the newspaper, as currently being threatened by the EFCC, would throw thousands of vendors out of job and further depreciate Nigeria’s economy, Agwu called for an amicable resolution of issues between the Newspaper’s management and the EFCC.

He lamented that the present economic situation in the country had adversely affected the living standards of vendors nation-wide, hence the need for the EFCC to take a friendly approach while handling the issues in contention.

He further commended vendors in Umuahia for their resilience in the face of economic challenges.

A stakeholder in the union, Mr. Emeka Nwangoro counselled the vendors to remain focused and abide strictly by stipulated ethics of their jobs.

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

