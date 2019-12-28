Sultan of Sokoto reveals solution to corruption in Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Mohammed Abubakar III, on Friday said that aside reciting the Quran, working with the Holy book will end corruption in Nigeria.

NAN reports that he spoke at the 34th National Quranic Recitation Competition, in Lagos.

”If we work with the Quran, there will be no issue of corruption,” Abubakar said.

He urged the government to apprehend bad people in the country and deal with them accordingly

In his remarks, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured that the state government will continue to protect the right of residents to practise the religion of their choices.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos remained a cosmopolitan state where people of diverse religious, ethnic and cultural orientations had lived together in peace, tolerance, mutual respect and understanding for centuries.

”As a government, we will continue to protect the right of every citizen to practise every religion of their choice without fear of harassment or discrimination,” he said.

The governor said that as the country engaged in the battle against extremism, the Quran recitation programme would, among other initiatives, promote a true understanding of the religion of Islam.

He said that the programme would help make young people less vulnerable to beliefs that were not consistent with the teachings of the religion.

”It will go a long way towards inculcating, in the adherents of Islamic faith, the habit of reciting the Quran for a proper understanding of the words of God contained in it.”

