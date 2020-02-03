Stock Exchange admits Interswitch’s N23bn bond

The Callable Senior Unsecured Bond, with a tenor of seven years, at a fixed rate of 15 percent, is part of a N30 billion Debt Issuance Programme issued through a Special Purpose Vehicle – Interswitch Africa One Plc. Interswitch Limited is a leading technology-driven company with a focus on the digitisation of payments in Nigeria and other African countries. Commenting on the listing, the Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, congratulated the management of Interswitch Limited and the professional parties to the issue for a successful debt capital raise and the subsequent listing of the bond on The Exchange.

He said:“We are pleased to be a partner to Interswitch Limited in its quest to expand its footprints by raising fresh capital. We see a win for Interswitch as a win for Nigeria. As a sustainable Exchange and a premiere listing destination, we are committed to supporting our issuers with tailored financing options that will place them in a vantage position to compete in the regional and global markets.”

The Group Managing Director and Founder Interswitch Limited, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our capital raising efforts. We have evolved over the past 17 years into a technology unicorn focused on providing digital solutions to customers in Nigeria and across Africa. We, therefore, see this listing as a first step in a new phase of our journey and we are determined to keep going.” He went on to thank The Exchange for its support in achieving this feat”. Parties to this transaction are FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Stanbic IBTC Capital acted as Lead Financial Advisors/Issuing Houses and ABSA Capital Markets Nigeria, FCMB Capital Markets, Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments and Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria.

