Stay in Monguno with your IDPs or be summarily dismissed, Gov Zulum tells LG workers

AHMED MARI Maiduguri

The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has directed the staff of Abadan, Kukawa, Matte local government areas in the northern Borno to relocate to Monguno to stay with their Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) or be summarily dismissed.

The Governor, who handed down the warning in Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai local government area on Tuesday said: “I call on the secretary of Nganzai local government and other staff of the council to stay in Gajiram and also directed the workers of Marte, Guzamala, Kukawa and Monguno to within two weeks relocate and stay in their IDPs in Monguno or be summarily dismissed “.”

“Anybody that is not willing to relocate should resign; we have many able qualified people that are seeking for jobs and are willing to stay in the rural areas. We can even employ people from other states since you are not willing to stay”, he added.

He also said: “We are going to ensure our schools become functional so that our over 50,000 children of school age should go back to class. We are going to employ more teachers for our schools to ensure more enrolments”

He called on the people of Gajiram to continue to pray for the restoration of full peace across the state, “as there will not be any meaningful development without peace”.

For a better society

Total Views: 156 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

