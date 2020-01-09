South-West Governors launch security outfit ‘Amotekun’

Governors of the Southwest region Thursday launched Amotekun, the joint security outfit for the geo-political zone.

The launch took place at the secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday.

The six state governors of the region had constituted the outfit to tackle challenges of insecurity including kidnapping and banditry in the region.

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu, Kayode Fayemi, and Seyi Makinde of Ondo, Ekiti and Oyo were present while Dapo Abiodun, Gboyega Oyetola and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governors of Ogun, Osun and Lagos State, respectively, were absent.

Delivering his goodwill message, Makinde said Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun were absent owing to the weather condition.

“Even though they are not physically here, I’m sure their spirits are with us here”, Makinde said.

He added that by hosting the launch of the operation and its headquarters, Oyo has added another feather as a state of the firsts.

