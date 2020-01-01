Solemnization of Holy Matrimony b/w fmr. Dr. (Miss) Godiva Ezimmadu Ukanwa, daughter of Anglican Bishop of Isi-Mbano Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godson Ukanwa & Barr. Goodluck Kelechi Onyegbule

Dr. (Mrs.) Godiva Ezimmadu Onyegbule sign the marriage register while her husband Barr. Goodluck Kelechi Onyegbule watch.

Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma sign the marriage register while Anglican Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Oparah (right), Anglican Bishop of Isi-Mbano Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godson Ukanwa (2nd left) and wife, Mrs. Godiva Ukanwa looks on.

Anglican Bishop of Isi-Mbano Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godson Ukanwa flanked by his counterpart from Orlu Diocese, Rt. Rev. C. Okeke (right) and Oru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Chukwunenye (left).

Anglican Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Oparah presenting Mr. & Mrs. Goodluck Kelechi Onyebgule with their marriage certificate while Mrs. Godiva Ukanwa looks on among others. Photos by Chris Nwobi.

