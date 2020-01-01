Home Photo Gallery Solemnization of Holy Matrimony b/w fmr. Dr. (Miss) Godiva Ezimmadu Ukanwa, daughter...

Solemnization of Holy Matrimony b/w fmr. Dr. (Miss) Godiva Ezimmadu Ukanwa, daughter of Anglican Bishop of Isi-Mbano Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godson Ukanwa & Barr. Goodluck Kelechi Onyegbule

Solemnization of Holy Matrimony between former Dr. (Miss) Godiva Ezimmadu Ukanwa, daughter of Anglican Bishop of Isi-Mbano Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godson Ukanwa and Barr. Goodluck Kelechi Onyegbule took place at Cathedral of The Transfiguration of Our Lord (CATOL), Owerri, Imo State recently…..Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma with Barr. Goodluck Kelechi Onyegbule and wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Godiva Ezimmadu Onyegbule in a procession.

 Dr. (Mrs.) Godiva Ezimmadu Onyegbule sign the marriage register while her husband Barr. Goodluck Kelechi Onyegbule watch.

Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma sign the marriage register while Anglican Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Oparah (right), Anglican Bishop of Isi-Mbano Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godson Ukanwa (2nd left) and wife, Mrs. Godiva Ukanwa looks on.

Anglican Bishop of Isi-Mbano Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godson Ukanwa flanked by his counterpart from Orlu Diocese, Rt. Rev. C. Okeke (right) and Oru Diocese, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Chukwunenye (left).

Anglican Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Oparah presenting Mr. & Mrs. Goodluck Kelechi Onyebgule with their marriage certificate while Mrs. Godiva Ukanwa looks on among others. Photos by Chris Nwobi.

