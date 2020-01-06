Soleimani killing: Islamic Movement protests in Abuja, burns US flag

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’tes has began a protest in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital, over the killing of Qassem Soleimani the leader of Iranian military.

Suleimani was killed by an American airstrike on Friday, a situation that have heightened tensions in the Middle East region.

Shiites led a procession through Banex, Wuse Area to Berger roundabout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

They also demanded that the President Muhammadu Buhari government should release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat unconditional.

El-Zakzaky and his wife are currently detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kaduna State.

While burning a flag of the United States and carrying placards, the angry protesters, chanted hate songs and slogan criticising the American government.

Their placard condemned the killing of the top Iranian general.

