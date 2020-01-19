Slug: South West APC Splits Over ‘Amotekun’

From: Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

Fact emerged that South West of All Progressive Congress (APC) may have divided over the creation of regional security outfit codenamed ‘Amotekun’.

The ruling party is currently controlling five states in the South West, they are Lagos Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti state.

At the Launch of the outfit in Ibadan, Governors, who were not present at the event, were Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and their Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola.

But the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, explained that Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu did not attend the event because of bad weather.

Since, the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has described the outfit as an illegal security outfit only two out of the five governors have spoken against the Attorney General.

The Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu in his response to AGF said that it is clear laws are not made in the office of the AGF, but he can interpret the laws and advise the FG on matters relating to the law.

Also, Fayemi said that the national security agencies were properly informed before the establishment of the South-West security outfit. He said the conventional security agencies were carried along and had agreed to support the operation of the joint security organisation.

But, Sanwo-olu, Abiodun and Oyetola are yet to their positions to the public on ‘Amotekun’.

Governors of Lagos, Ogun and Osun are loyalists of the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Apart from Tinubu, former Governor, Segun Osoba, Chief Bisi Akande also a former Governor are yet to make public statement on their positions on ‘Amotekun’.

Both Akeredolu and Fayemi are in same camp. They are allegedly behind the move yo remove the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

Oshiomole displaced the former chairman of the party, John Oyegun . Akeredolu who is closed ally of Oyegun is seeking second term in office.

The reason for the silence of the three governors are not known at the timing of filing this report .