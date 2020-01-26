Simi Esiri confirms split from husband Dr Sid

Simi Esiri,the estranged wife of singer, Sidney Onoriode Esiri, popularly known as Dr sid, has confirmed the end of her marriage to the songwriter .

There has been rumours that the couple who got engaged back in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014, where no longer together due to domestic violence in their marriage.

Simi, in a statement released on her Instagram page on Sunday confirmed they are heading for a divorce but denied the claims that accused her of domestic violence.

According to her, their main priority now will be focused on working together as co-parents.

The Marvin record member is yet to release a statement from his end and remains silent on the issue at hand.

See the statement below..

