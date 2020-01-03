shocker! Buhari may not survive 2020 – Prophet Chukwuma releases prophecies

The Presiding Pastor of Christ Foundation Miracle International Chapel, Lagos, Prophet Josiah Onuoha Chukwuma has revealed what God told him about President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria, with regards to the year 2020.

Chukwuma disclosed that God showed him that Buhari will be removed from office either through impeachment or sickness before the end of 2020.

Chukwuma, who reveals, also disclosed that God told him he would expose fake pastors in Nigeria this year as well as ritualists parading themselves as politicians.

He said: “I saw danger, chaos!, Buhari should be careful. If Mr President survives what awaits him, as God showed me, from now till November ending, then he will serve out his term. But as it stands now, Buhari would be removed either by impeachment or sickness this 2020. This is the much that I would disclose.

“The President must be very careful from now till November, to avoid crashing out! If by any chance he survives the red flags ahead of him in the spiritual realm from January to November ending, then he will complete his second tenure.

“God hinted that he will expose many fraudulent, fake pastors, especially ritualists parading themselves as men of God. The same fate awaits occult politicians, except if they repent, as God warned that the power of the kingdoms that they have rested their fate in will disappoint many of them. Many politicians will lose what they have in 2020. Let them return to God and be saved.

“There would be more difficulty in 2020. Let Nigerians pray for God’s mercy, that God may help the country and her citizens. Except by God’s mercy, there is danger ahead and things would get worse for the country.

“Politicians beware! Many politicians, who feel that they have amassed enough wealth would become hungry. Many politicians will go to prison and baring any divine intervention we already have the list of those that may likely join former Abia State governor at the correctional centre, and they will end up losing virtually all that they have.

“I saw the (All Progressive Congress) APC riddled with immense explosive crisis. I saw the party going into shambles as a result of uncontrollable squabbles that would make some party chieftains to start exposing their dirty secret deals in APC, to the public.

“I see Nigeria being attacked, if care is not taken! I saw a severe outbreak of dire internal crisis which some alien fighters capitalised on to attack the country. The external fighters came through one of the opposing groups.

“The way out is that Nigerians should turn to God. God is angry with Nigerian leaders because countless innocent lives being wasted on a daily basis are crying for vengeance. Let our leaders do the right thing. Over 80 per cent of various calibers of Nigerian leaders are evil, diabolic and they operate under evil influence

“I saw more religious crisis and more Christian killings in the country. Christians should be fervent in prayer. I saw killer Muslims rising against Christians; I saw increased attacks on Christians in parts of the country. I saw some elements attempting to Islamize.”

