Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal was a remarkable scholar – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his condolence to the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the death of his father, Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal at the age of 96.

Reacting to the death in a statement by his media office in Abuja, the former Vice President said the late Sheikh Haruna was a remarkable scholar, whose contributions to the spread of learning are immeasurable.

According to Atiku, “education is one of the greatest human assets and those that dedicated themselves to learning are the beacons of society.”

He said the late Haruna had lived a fulfilled life at the age of 96 and that Governor Tambuwal should be proud to be born of such renowned scholar.

The Wazirin Adamawa believes that the departure of Sheikh Tambuwal in the blessed season of Ramadan is a blessing from Allah.

He prayed to God to forgive the sins of the deceased and reward his good deeds with paradise.

