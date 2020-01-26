Sharibu’s father reacts to news of daughter’s alleged child birth in B’ Haram captivity

Nathan Sharibu, father of abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah, on Sunday reacted to reports that his daughter has converted to Islam and had given birth for a Boko Haram Commander.

Sharibu said his primary focus was to see his daughter return to him alive.

Recall that Boko Haram had abducted Sharibu from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe state on February 19, 2018.

However, reports emerged on Saturday night that Leah was forcefully converted to Islam and married off to a top Boko Haram Commander.

She was also reported to have been delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage.

But, Nathan in a chat with Channels Television, said he would rather “not make any comment on the issue.”

He added that his “primary concern is to see his daughter return alive and will, therefore, not give any credence to any rumours.”

Journalist with access to Boko Haram, Ahmad Sakilda had confirmed that Sharibu was now a mother.

“Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy?

“Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences? She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby,” he tweeted.

