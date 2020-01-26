Sharibu’s father reacts to news of daughter’s alleged child birth in B’ Haram captivity

Nathan Sharibu, father of abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah, on Sunday reacted to reports that his daughter has converted to Islam and had given birth for a Boko Haram Commander.
Recall that Boko Haram had abducted Sharibu from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe state on February 19, 2018.
She was also reported to have been delivered of the baby a few weeks ago following her forceful marriage.
But, Nathan in a chat with Channels Television, said he would rather “not make any comment on the issue.”
Journalist with access to Boko Haram, Ahmad Sakilda had confirmed that Sharibu was now a mother.
“Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy?
