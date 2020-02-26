Sharibu: Christians are being killed in Nigeria – Kanu cries out to ICC, Int’l Communities

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has cried out over the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Kanu called on the International Criminal Court, ICC, to take actions against the killing of Christians across Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, the IPOB leader stated that the abduction of Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram, insurgents and attacks on people of the Southeast were examples of killings against Christians.

The IPOB leader urged both ICC and the United States, US, State Department, and international communities to stop such atrocities.

He tweeted: “When will the world take action to stop violence against #Christians in Nigeria?

“The OTP of the @IntlCrimCourt’s preliminary examination of crimes against Christians in #Nigeria including #Biafrans must proceed to a formal investigation.

“The abduction of Leah Sharibu is an example of the countless acts of violence that #Christians across #Nigeria, including #Biafrans, endure daily. @StateDept and the intl community must act to stop these atrocities!

Boko Haram had in February 2018 abducted Leah and some students from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Since their abduction, the terrorists have released some of the girls while holding unto Leah for refusing to renounce her fate as a Christian.

A few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari had lamented over Leah Sharibu’s continued stay in captivity over her refusal to renounce her fate.

