Sharibu: Buhari vows to seek her release, others from B’ Haram

On the eve of the second anniversary of the kidnapping of Dapchi schoolgirls by Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari, has vowed for the umpteenth time to seek the release of Leah Sharibu and others in the captivity of the terrorists.

Leah Sharibu was the only captive of the 110 taken away that the terrorists held back. Several had died on the way to the terrorists den. And 107 schoolgirls were returned.

Here is Buhari’s statement:

“Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by the terrorists of Boko Haram. 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God”.

