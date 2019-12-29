Shaibu takes over political leadership of Edo North from Oshiomhole – Edo APC

.Thugs attack Edo deputy gov’s family house, 5 arrested

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has taken over the political leadership of Edo North Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC leaders from the wards and local government areas in Edo North took the decision during an enlarged meeting at Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area, which had state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in attendance.

The decision was taken sequel to the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole from the ward and local government levels, which recuses him from the party’s activities at the local scene.

The meeting had in attendance, Edo State APC chairman, Mr. Anselm Ojezua; members of the state executive council, as well as party delegates and leaders at wards, local government councils, state and national levels.

Alhaji Usman Shagadi, APC leader from Etsako West, said, “The only leader we know in Edo North is Hon. Philip Shaibu and we support the Obaseki-led administration because it is people-oriented,” echoing the decision of other executives of the party in the Senatorial District.On his part, Governor Obaseki said, “Oshiomhole thought he was setting a trap when he chose Philip Shaibu as my deputy and Osarodion Ogie as Secretary to the State Government. He was thinking that we will always quarrel, fight and then run to him for settlement.”

Obaseki maintained that the party and its members do not support godfatherism in the state, adding, “If you behave like godfather, we will fight you”.

He added that he attended the meeting to thank the party members for their support for his administration and standing behind their son, the deputy governor of the state.

Some of the party leaders who spoke during the meeting said their loyalty was for the governor and his deputy and supported their reelection for a second term.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anselm Ojezua, has assured party members that there is no cause for worries despite the altercation between the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, noting that no man can play God in the state’s politics.

Ojezua spoke with journalists briefly after a meeting with party leaders in Edo North held at Jattu-Uzaire, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

He reaffirmed that there is no division in the state’s chapter of the party, adding that Governor Obaseki remains the leader of the party.

Ojezua said, “There’s nothing to be afraid of as no man is God and God is firmly standing with Edo people. Secondly, you will hear them say APC in Edo State is divided; is there anybody of substance in Edo North who is not here today?

“That division is in the imagination of some people, not in the APC. The APC in Edo is intact and would soon announce a committee for mobilisation of new members from across the 18 LGAs. We must remain focused and avoid distractions from enemies of our great party.”

He continued, “Whatever is happening in Edo today is not new; this is the third time. The first was between Chief Anenih, who claimed to be the leader of the party and Lucky Igbenedion, who the constitution empowers to be the leader. For the records, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not even that of the APC, recognises two leaders, the President of the country and the governor of the state.

“So, Anenih said he was the leader, we said no, that it was Lucky Igbenedion because he was the governor. In the end, they won by manipulation but the people of Edo State went to court and Comrade Oshiomhole was declared governor.

“The second phase was when Oshiomhole became governor and some people said they are the leaders of the party in the state, that Oshiomhole isn’t a politician but a trade union leader. As usual, we insisted that Oshiomhole as the governor remains the leader. This same Ize-Iyamu he is bringing now, said he will decide who leads the party in Edo State and when we insisted, he got annoyed and threatened to quit the party. He specifically said once he leaves, the APC in Edo State will die. But years after he is gone, has APC died? No, instead we are stronger, formidable and united.”

Ojezua said, “Now, it is that same Oshiomhole who is claiming leader of the party forgetting how he fought in the past. He said Governor Obaseki is in charge of administration, while he controls the state’s politics since Obaseki isn’t a politician but a technocrat. But we say no. This too shall pass and we, the people, shall emerge victorious as always. It is just unfortunate that the national chairman allowed some persons to deceive him despite knowing that the governor is the leader of the state.”

Also on Saturday, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II has urged traditional rulers in the state to fast and pray for peace in the state ahead of the Edo governorship election in 2020.

The Oba gave the charge at the quarterly meeting of Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Benin on Saturday.

The monarch said the prayers and fasting should go along with offering of sacrifice to Almighty God and their ancestors.

Ewuare, who is the chairman of the council, said that the call for prayers became necessary in view of the current political crisis in the state, a situation, which he stressed had “become a serious concern to everyone”.

The Oba said that he was sure that the state would be peaceful in spite of the current face-off among the political gladiators

He reiterated the need for traditional rulers to continually maintain absolute neutrality as fathers to all.

“And as royal fathers we must act within the ambit of the law,” he said.

Oba Ewuare further urged traditional rulers and chiefs not to allow the labours of the founding fathers of their traditional heritage to be in vain.

