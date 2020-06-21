Sex workers not essential service providers, FCT warns

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has warned sex workers and operators of nightclubs and bars across the city not to operate until the COVID-19 restriction is lifted.

Chairman, FCT Task Team on COVID-19, Ikharo Attah, handed down the warning on Saturday while monitoring compliance with the regulations at Kubwa, Gwarimpa and Wuse areas of the nation’s capital.

Speaking to journalists after the operation, Attah said, “The ban on nightclubs, parks and bars is yet to be lifted, hence the need for us to sustain routine inspection and ensure compliance. We believe that if we relax our vigilance, with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, it would not be good for the city.”

While expressing satisfaction with the compliance level by the nightclub operators, Attah complained about the high number of suspected sex workers around buildings housing the nightclubs in Kubwa.

He noted, “The presence of the ‘ladies of the night’ is a violation of the curfew because they are not on the exemption list of essential workers. Their presence made us carry out full checks on some nightclubs which were truly closed.

“At moments like these, we expect them to stop the unholy trade in their own interest because the men who may patronise them may be COVID-19 positive.”

