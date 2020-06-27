Sevilla draw again to stay on Champions League path

Sevilla were held to a fourth successive draw since the resumption of the Spanish LaLiga season when a late penalty from Lucas Ocampos secured a point in a 1-1 draw against Valladolid.

The point allowed Sevilla to remain in fourth place and in the last Champions League qualifying spot.

They now have a four-point gap over fifth-placed Getafe.

Valladolid took the lead on 25 minutes through Kiko Olivas.

They were hanging on for victory until Javi Sanchez handled the ball in the area in the 83rd minute and Ocampos tucked away the penalty.

Valladolid now have a nine-point cushion on the relegation places.