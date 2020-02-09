Service of Songs for Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro (Nee Sanwo-Olu) 18th Jan 1943-16th Jan 2020 held in Lagos

L-r… Mrs Oluwaseun Ogundipe, Mrs Motolani Ladipo, Mrs Ololade Idowu, Mrs Olajumoke Segun Agbelusi, Oluwagbemisola Ladipo:, Children of Late Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro.

L-r… Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe his wife Mrs Oluwaseun.

L-r … Oloye Jonathan Olopade with pastor Dotun Ojelabi.

L-r… Professor Adele Jinadu, with A former Secretary of the defunct National Democratic Coalition, Pa Ayo Opadokun.

Director Foreshore School, Ikoyi, Lagos, Mrs. Olubunmi Egbeyemi , with Director at Happy Days School Gbagada Adekemi Badmos.

Cross section of the Priest ,with chief (Mrs) Dupe Damazio Singing during the Service of Songs for Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro (Nee Sanwo-Olu) 18th January 1943-16th January 2020 (Mother in-law of the VC UNILAG) held at Hoares Memorial Methodist Church Yaba Lagos on 4/1/2020… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

