Service of Songs for Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro (Nee Sanwo-Olu)

Service of Songs for Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro (Nee Sanwo-Olu) 18th Jan 1943-16th Jan 2020 held in Lagos

L-r.. Wife of the deputy Governor of Lagos State Mrs Oluremi Hamzat.  First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu;  vice Chancellor, University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe  (Mother in-law of the VC UNILAG) during the Service of Songs  for Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro (Nee Sanwo-Olu) 18th January 1943-16th January 2020 held at Hoares Memorial Methodist Church Yaba Lagos on 4/1/2020... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

L-r… Mrs  Oluwaseun Ogundipe, Mrs Motolani Ladipo, Mrs Ololade Idowu, Mrs  Olajumoke Segun Agbelusi, Oluwagbemisola Ladipo:, Children of Late  Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro.

L-r…  Vice ChancellorUniversity of Lagos   Professor  Oluwatoyin   Ogundipe his wife Mrs  Oluwaseun.

L-r … Oloye Jonathan Olopade with pastor Dotun Ojelabi.

L-r… Professor Adele  Jinadu, with  A former Secretary of the defunct National Democratic Coalition, Pa Ayo Opadokun.

Director  Foreshore School, Ikoyi, Lagos, Mrs. Olubunmi Egbeyemi , with Director at Happy Days School Gbagada Adekemi Badmos.

Cross  section of the Priest ,with chief (Mrs) Dupe Damazio Singing during the  Service of Songs  for Chief (Mrs.) Olaitan Olayinka Kuyoro (Nee Sanwo-Olu) 18th January 1943-16th January 2020  (Mother in-law of the VC UNILAG)  held at Hoares Memorial Methodist Church Yaba Lagos on 4/1/2020… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

