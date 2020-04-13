SERAP urges N/Assembly to surrender N37bn renovation funds to states, FCT

In the face of dwindling revenue arising from the fall on crude oil prices and huge unbudgeted expenditure as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, a Non Governmental Organization Socio- Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the two chambers of the national assembly to surrender the N37bn meant for the renovation of the assembly complex to states and the Federal Capital Territory.

SERAP had argued that there are more pressing issues to contend with than the renovation of the complex.

In a letter dated April 11, 2020 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said, “Nigeria is at a crossroads and National Assembly leaders and members must now decide whether to continue to look after themselves and do little for the country’s poorest or make commitment to redirect the N37bn to help ameliorate the suffering caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has sent an urgent appeal to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, urging them to “immediately make a public commitment to redirect the N37bn for the renovation of the National Assembly complex to give N1bn to each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as COVID-19 direct benefit to the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people.”

“While some of the authorities’ responses to COVID-19 across the country may be necessary to stop the spread of the disease and save lives, we are concerned that the prevailing situation has taken its toll on the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people who continue to endure the grimmest of conditions in several states and the FCT.

“We also urge you to immediately advise President Muhammadu Buhari and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, to urgently implement your commitment to redirect the N37bn to provide direct and tangible benefits and reliefs to the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people.

“The money must be spent now to serve the public good. Spending the N37bn as proposed would increase the ability of states and FCT authorities to provide COVID-19 reliefs and benefits. It would not cause any budget deficit. But assuming it does, it would be a good deficit, as it would serve the public good.

“Giving the N37billion to states and FCT would be in the public interest at this time of national crisis as it would improve the chances of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable people to live a life of dignity while obeying authorities’ directives to stay at home.

“Without sufficient COVID-19 direct reliefs and monetary benefits to these Nigerians, many may be forced to turn to criminal activities as their only perceived options for surviving. Redirecting the N37 billion renovation fund would help to improve the conditions of the people.”

