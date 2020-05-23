Senator Ekwunife hails Buhari for States’ Legislature, Judiciary Financial Autonomy order

urges Mr President to also grant autonomy to LGAs, close gender gap in government appointments

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent signing of Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 granting Financial Autonomy to State Legislature and State Judiciary.

The Senator on Friday described the action as a step in the right direction for Nigeria’s democracy.

Senator Ekwunife noted that financial autonomy for State Legislature and Judiciary will strengthen both institutions of government and guarantee effectiveness in performing of their functions in line with the tenets of democracy.

While thanking President Buhari for putting in force an executive order that guarantees autonomy for these two important arms of government, Ekwunife urged the President to equally consider enforcing Financial, Electoral and Administrative Autonomy for Local Government Councils In Nigeria.

She described the local government as an important tier of government which should not be subsumed by the State governments as we have today in most states.

According to Senator Ekwunife, a vibrant and independent local government administration will guarantee provision of basic infrastructures such as, construction of rural roads, provision of pipeborne water, building of schools and markets in communities within councils’ jurisdiction. Such development will also ensure that the local government administration as a tier of government closest to the people, is directly accountable to the people.

The Senator also used the opportunity to appeal to the President to support a constitutional amendment that will guarantee gender parity in government appointments.

She noted that a minimum of 40% appointments for all genders (male and female) in government will enable the nation to fully harness the talent and uniqueness of both genders, and place the country on the path of achieving gender parity, which is a critical part of the sustainable development goals.

