Senate to consider 2014 Conference Report

The Chairman of Senate adhoc Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday said that Committee consider recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference .

Former President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2014 set up 492-member conference to consider the problem facing the country.

However, at the inauguration of 58-member Constitutional Review Committee, The Deputy Senate President said that the Committee will consider the 2014 National conference report and El-rufai led Committee on restructuring.

Omo-Agege also added that the panel will look into local government autonomy and establishment of Pre-election matters tribunal during the review.

He said, “In carrying out this national assignment, this Committee will no doubt, consider the alteration of the Sixth schedule to make provision for new items, the establishment of National and State Houses of Assembly, Pre-election Matters Tribunal, Governorship Pre-election Matters Tribunals and Presidential Pre-election Matters Tribunal, including time limits for the disposal of all pre-election matters before the conduct of the general elections.

“We will also consider the need for devolution of power, full Local Government fiscal autonomy, full autonomy of the judiciary in the area of administration of justice, youth inclusiveness in governance, gender parity or affirmative action. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The Committee will also consider inputs from stakeholders and different interest groups across the country.

“In addition, this committee will consider the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference and the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led Committee on restructuring. We would also liaise with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, the State Houses of Assembly and collaborate and build consensus with all stakeholders to ensure synergy.

” Development Partners will also play pivotal roles through counsel, workshops, conferences and interactions. The partnership roles of the Executive and Judiciary and their invaluable contributions cannot be over looked as it will enhance efficient and successful outcomes.”

In his own remarks, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that the Committee is expected to consult with public organisations and the civil society which include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the vehicle for elections.

He also said that senators who are not Committee members are also free to contribute to the review of 1999 Constitution.

Concluding his speech, Lawan said, ” We long for a country where our economy will not only be prosperous, but also where the political process will be seamless, and characterized with noble causes of service, patriotism and nationalism. “An enhanced constitution is a good starting point, and it is the reason why we call on all stakeholders to be involved. Our contributions, submissions, and viewpoints are the materials the Committee will feed on. “I therefore urge all citizens, groups, and organisations to be involved so together, we shall make our country a pride of Africa, and a beacon for humanity.”

