Senate suspends plenary over colleague’s death

.Suspends rule, to sit on Friday

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

Senate on mourned Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, suspended it’s rules to seat Friday before adjourning for the Christmas and New year holidays.

Suspension of Senate’s rule was sequel to point of order raised by the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, who formally announced the death of Sen Benjamin Uwajumogu .

Uwajumogu who slumped and died in his Abuja residence on Wednesday was the chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity and former speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly.

The Leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi, had said: “Mr President, with your kind permission, I rise to announced the death of Sen Benjamin Chukwuemeka Uwajumogu who passed on to the great beyond yesterday (Wednesday) the 18th day of December, 2019. It is a very sad day for the entire Senate.”

“He was 51 years old which means that I am 17 years older than him. So you can see the kind of lost Nigeria suffered. He was one time speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, a Senator per excellence in whom we share and went through alot in the 8th Senate. He made all contributions you people are all aware of. But here we are today.”

“Mr President, it was a lost that have shocked all of us. May the God Almighty grand his soul and also take care of those he left behind.”

“Uwajumogu was our chairman, employment and labour committee. And going by our tradition and convention, Mr President, Distinguished colleagues, I will like to move three motion. First, for the Senate to observed one minute silence in honour of this our great colleague.

“And secondly, to adjourn this Senate and indeed, the national Assembly in respect of the lost. And thidly, to ask this Senate, to suspend our rule 13 in order for us to conclude legislative work before we proceed on Christmas and New year break. Mr President and Distinguished colleagues, I so move,” Yahaya said.

The Senate Minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who supported the motion, said Benjamin Uwajumogu was a good man adding that death will never takeaway his name from them.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who put the request to vote and all prayers were approved, said while signing the condolence register that Benjamin Uwajumogu’s death lost was not just for the Senate, but Nigeria at large.

“Therefore, to loss such a person is a monumental and fundamental loss to the Senate. Nigeria has lost a great man and his constituency would definitely feel the loss.

“Well, this is a huge lost not only to the 9th Senate but to the entire country. The late Senator Benjamin was one time speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, he was a returning senator, very resourceful, very patriotic, very deep, and quintessential legislator,” Lawan said.

According to the Senate president, Uwajumogu’s last contribution on Tuesday December 27, when they debated the problems that Nigerian business are facing in Ghana, he made a very categorical statement that they must at all times, as senators, protect interest of Nigerians.

“And for us in the 9th Senate, this will continue to be one of the guiding principles of what we do to always ensure that we protect Nigerians wherever they are in this world,” Lawan said adding that Uwajumogu gave a very good account of himself as the Chairman of that committee on Labour and Employment.

“But, I think we are united in one thing, we must ensure we live to protect those ideas that he lived and worked for,” Lawan added.

