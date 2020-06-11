Senate passes harmonized Revised Budget of N10.81trn

Buhari had, in a letter to both chambers of the National Assembly, requested the members to review the 2020 appropriation to N10.59 trillion.

But, the National Assembly jerked up the budget by N220 billion.

The Lawmakers amended the Benchmark of Oil Price from proposed $25 to $28 while Oil production was reduced from proposed 1.9 million barrel per day to 1.8 million barrel per day.

The National Assembly retains N128 billion against the N115 billion proposed by the Executive.

The Statutory Transfer proposed by the Executive was N3.9 trillion while the National Assembly passed N4.2 trillion, the lawmakers retained N2.9 trillion as debt servicing.

The Capital expenditure was increased from proposed N2.230 trillion to N2.488 while the Capital Expenditure was increased from proposed N2.230 trillion to N2.488 trillion.

The government is to spend N2.951 trillion on debt servicing, out of which N1.873billion is for local debt servicing and N805.470 million for foreign debt payments.

The National Assembly approved N500 billion to tackle the Coronavirus Pandemic in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Works and Housing tops the capital budget vote with N265.868 billion, followed by Ministry of Power with N128 billion and Defence with N115 billion.

The Ministries of Transportation and Agriculture were allocated N109 billion and N102 billion while their Health counterpart got N51 billion.

Ministries of Education and Water Resources as well as the Presidency received N75 billion, N80 billion and N15 billion for capital projects, while N20 billion was budgeted for special intervention in the universities.

In the report of the Committee on Appropriation, the Chairman said that there was cut in all the items in statutory transfers and was increase in debt servicing.

The Committee observed that in the proposed budget there were reductions in the overhead component of the budget excluding the health sector .

In the budget passed the lawmakers included N4 billion to take care of hazard allowance of Resident Doctors.

The National Assembly approved N2 billion for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) operation and approved N5 billion for outstanding death benefit to Civil servants and Police.