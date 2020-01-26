Senate Dep. Minority Leader okays Amotekun

Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, representing Taraba South Senatorial District and Senate Deputy Minority Leader, on Sunday, voiced his endorsement of ‘Operation Amotekun’ recently launched by governors in South-West zone.

He advised other zones to borrow a leaf from the South-West by coming up with their various security networks for a more secure Nigeria.

Bwacha gave the advice in Jalingo on the sideline of a thanksgiving service in honour of Bishop Dan Kashibo of the Holiness Revival Movement who reunited with his wife after 37 years of breakup.

According to him, operation ‘Amotekun’ is timely as it will help in checking the incessant kidnappings and other forms of criminal activities in the region.

He advised the South-South, South-East, North-Central, North-East and North-West zones to also come up with their own internal security networks for a more secure nation.

“Operation Amotekun is a welcome development, I will advise other regions to follow immediately by coming up with their own internal security networks,” he said.

Bwacha also called on Christians holding public offices to embrace restitution and serve the people with the fear of God.

