Senate defers passage of revised 2020 budget over omission of N186 bn health budget

Senate consideration and passage of revised 2020 budget suffered set back on Tuesday over omission of proposed N186 bn for health sector as intervention fund for COVID-19.

President Muhammadu Buhari had requested for expeditions passage of the revised budget

However, efforts to consider the budget hit the rock as it was already listed in the order paper for consideration.

But, when the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan called on the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Jubril Barau to lay the report for consideration.

Barau informed the lawmakers that that refusal of the Budget office to capture the entire N500billion intervention fund for COVID-19 in the appropriation bill .

According to him, while N314billion is captured as part of the intervention fund , the balance of N186billion proposed for health sector , was not captured.

” Upon making such observation at committee level, we quickly inform the budget office of the omission last week .

“Though the budget office as part of excuses given for the omission said since the entire N500billion was captured in the MTEF/ FSP documents already passed by the Senate , that there was no need for it to be fully captured in the budget .

” But we rejected that excuse in line with sections 80 and 81 of the 1999 Constitution which empowers the National Assembly to appropriate every single Kobo for the executive before spending .

” On the strength of our superior argument, the budget office admitted wrongness of the omission but promised to write a letter to us to be used as evidence of helping them to include it .

” But the expected letter never came till now , making us not to be ready for presentation of any report now .

” If by the end of today , the office still refuse to send the letter to us, we shall be left with no other alternative than to print out our report today based on proposals contained in the Appropriation bill for consideration in plenary tomorrow”, he said .

Infuriated by submission of the chairman, Laws said : ” The Senate hereby advise those responsible for the budget documents and expected letter to do the needful without further delay . They need to be meticulous and responsible .

“The National Assembly cannot be a destination where lack of efficiency on somebody’s job would be entertained .

” If we put figures without documents , they will accuse us of padding . We must have the documents printed today unfailingly , lay it tomorrow and give it final consideration on Thursday”, he said .

