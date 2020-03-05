Senate approves Buhari’s request for $22.7bn loan

The request – 2016- 2018 External Borrowing Plan – which was made by President Muhammadu Buhari, it was stated, was to enable the government carry out infrastructural projects across the country.

The Senate’s approval was given after the consideration of the report of the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts presented by its chairman, Senator Clifford Ordia, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo Central.

There was confusion at a point during the consideration.

While the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, PDP, Abia South, wanted an exhaustive consideration of the report and the recommendation before the approval, the Senate President thought the legislators should simply go into its recommendations and vote.

Following the deadlock that ensued, the legislators went into a closed door session after which the approval was given.

The request for the approval was made in a letter to the Seante on November 28, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari and dated November 26, 2019.

It was read on the floor of the Senate by Ahmad Lawan, the senate president.

For a better society

Total Views: 55 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

