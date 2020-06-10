Sen. Folarin’s Local Content Bill passes second reading

From: Joe Okwuofu, Ibadan.

A bill for an Act to enact the Nigerian Local Content Act to provide for the Development, Regulation and Enforcement of Nigerian Content in all sectors of the Nigerian economy except in Oil and Gas Sector and other related matters passed the second reading in the Nigeria Senate on Tuesday.

The passage was sequel to the presentation of the bill by the sponsor, Senator Teslim Folarin , representing Oyo Central Senatorial District at plenary.

According to Senator Folarin, “the proposed Bill is to strengthen the progress made in the local content Bill earlier passed and Implemented”.

He said the executive arm recognizes the importance of local content and the Bill is divided into 13 parts.

Senator Ajibola Basiru in his contribution noted that the Bill is a good one especially as we need to protect our resources which are filtered away as a result of lack of local content.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice stated that he supports the Bill particularly because it will take care of the transfer of technology.

He said the Bill will ensure that we become a productive economy.

Senator Binos Yaroe said that he supports the Bill because there is need to extend the enforcement of local content to all sectors of the economy.

He stated that if we do not take steps to safeguard our industries, we are going to have problems, citing the example of the agricultural sector where foreigners come in with their own workers and take control.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir , in his contribution said he is supporting the Bill because of its importance, adding that if the Bill becomes law, the Nigerian engineers that are being shortchanged will have a better deal and that the bill will ensure employment generation.

Senator Degi Bio Barakuma also commended the Committee on local content , saying that the Bill is so timely.

He further said that it is a practical step to ensure that other sectors other than the oil and gas sector are developed and that he is happy because we are not lumping other sectors up with the oil and gas sector.

