@ 60, Sen. Okonkwo is an essential family man, exemplary Christian, says media aide

Senator Annie Okonkwo has been described as an essential family man and exemplary Christian who has set the pace in business and politics as well as a role model for many.



Mr. Collins Steve Ugwu, Special Adviser, Public Affairs to the politician who stated in his congratulatory message to his boss on the occasion of his 60th birthday on Saturday, also poured encomiums on the celebrant wife, Lady Chinyere Okonkwo whose birthday is May 26th .

The statement read: “In a remarkable race of life, even amidst global lockdowns with its perils on elaborate social conviviality, Distinguished Sen. Annie Okonkwo has stood out brilliantly to earn the diamond pearl today May 23, at sixty.

“An accomplished man with a sense of history and gift for purpose, AGUNECHEMBA, his most known resume of titles, who represented his Anambra Central constituents with unbeaten love and impacts, is profoundly deserving of today’s grace indeed.

“An essential family man and exemplary christian, Annie Okonkwo and his priceless jewel, Lady Chinyere Okonkwo ( Ugo Agu) redefined the preeminence of love and faith with the unity of their birthdays celebrations in one day. Ugo Agu is a May 26 blessing actually and a most effervescent gold plus.

“Inseparable by will and glued by affection, they charted a new bar of esteem with God to hilarious endorsements by family and friends. The vibes of that brew has remained a perpetual intoxicant and virtues accelerant.

“It is no wonder that in their confessions, Agunechemba *”wears Chinyere as my permanent fragrance”* and Ugo Agu *”drinks her Annie as my precious dose of daily renewal and radiance “*

“Annie Okonkwo, was just the other day honoured as the “Democracy Icon of the year” by Champion Newspapers for the cross he has borne and costs he has burnt in nursing inclusive democracy in Nigeria.

“We wish these glorious couple a special deserving Happy Celebrations”.