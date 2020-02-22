SECCIMA to boost small scale businesses in S/East

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, AWKA

South East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA) has said that Small scale businesses in the South East geopolitical zone would be given encouragement and boost to minimize unemployement in the zone.

SECCIMA newly installed President, Mr Humphrey Ngonadi disclosed this in an interview with Daily Champion, yesterday.

Ngonadi said SECCIMA would initiate measures to boost small scale business, peti-market trading in the South East geopolitical zone to minimize unemployment in the zone.

The SECCIMA president who described his investiture as an act of God and encouragement from friends and NACCIMA said SECCIMA would partner with South East Governors and state governments to put in place measures that permit, encourage youths to go into small scale business, peti- trading as well as encourage existing markets in growing profits for themselves and government.

“We are happy with South East governors,. They have always given us support . We are going to put in place measure that would encourage and boost small scale business and petiti-trading and encourage our youths to go into petitrading to minimize youth unemployment in the South East zone. Will partner with the state government and governors to achieve this”, Ngonadi said.

On power supply,Ngnadi who described poor power supply as major threat to industrial growth urged South East governors to do something positive on electricity to encourage industrial and business growth in the zone.

