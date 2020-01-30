S’East, hub, home of entrepreneurial devt in Nigeria. -Osinbajo

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has restated Federal Government’s commitment to providing Nigerian Youths with tools and resources that would enable them contribute to the economic development of the Nation .

Professor Osinbajo, who stated this at a town hall meeting organized by the Ken Nnamani Center For Leadership and Development ,held at the National War Museum Umuahia to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Nigerian Civil War, pointed out that one of the challenges of the country is the creation of opportunities for the youths to contribute their quota in the Nation building.

He commended the SouthEast for being the hub of entrepreneurial development and home for Nigerian most entrepreneurs, assuring that government will continue to assist them.

He described the Nigerian civil war as a ‘Defined National Tragedy, which should not be allowed to repeat itself, added that there is need to ensure fairness and justice amongst the various ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigerian elders should refrain from poisoning the mind of younger generation to ensure unity among Nigerians,, said the greatest tribute that Nigerians owe to the memory of those that gave their lives during the war ,is to ensure that circumstances that led to the Nigerian civil war are never brought back ”

In his speech, the Governor of IMO State, His Excellency Hope Uzodinma, tasked the leadership of the SouthEast to rise to solve the problems facing the people of the southeastern Nigeria.

According to him, “what are important about the Nigerian civil war were the experiences and lessons learnt from the war.

He however ,lamented that 50 years after the civil war, there are still effect of hunger and pains ,added that ,”I think our focus should be how to establish national integration, how to integrate dialogue and the need to follow the path of honour ”

He charged the leadership of the South-Eastern Nigeria to engage the National leadership on how to solve the problems facing the South-Eastern Nigeria and to encourage the national leadership to understand that there are responsibilities left in the East as a result of the effect of the civil war.

In his speech, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, harped on the need to know how and where the problems started ,so as to know how to heal the scars and relics that are left in the hearts of those involved.

He appealed to federal government to give special considerations to areas that suffered serious bombardment in the South-East zone during the civil war and how to ensure proper healing of those areas.

In his opening speech, the organizer and chairman Ken Nnamani Center for leadership and Development, Senator Ken Nnamani ,said that the 50 the anniversary of the end of the Nigerian civil war is highly significant in the life of Nigeria as a Nation ,described the occasion as a time for reflection, where Nigerian leaders and citizens would reflect on the civil war and its legacy , while charting a course for the common future of Nigeria.

