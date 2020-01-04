Scores feared dead as explosion rocks Kaduna

Several persons have been reported dead in a gas explosion that occurred at a shop along Kachia road in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The reason resulting to the explosion of the gas is not yet known at the time of this report, but the sound of the explosion attracted people within and outside Sabon Tasha to the scene.

As at the time of filing this report, the shop where the gas is being sold and other shops are up in flames.

Only parts of human body were seen on the road as nobody can ascertain the number of casualty.

However, police personnel have condoned the scene to avoid looting of anything nearby while vehicles have been directed to follow a different route to avoid further disaster.

Details later..

