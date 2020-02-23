SARS operative slumps, dies in Lagos

An operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command, Ikeja, ASP Christopher Akpan is reported to have died at the weekend while preparing for an operation.

He was said to have returned from the field and entered his office to prepare for another operation when he slumped.

Sources said his death was the third the unit has recorded in the past three weeks, with obituaries of two other colleagues already pasted at the entrance to the formation.

Another newspapers not Champion quoted multiple sources as saying that the deceased ASP was jovial and committed to his job.

“He returned from an operation and was to lead members of his team to arrest some criminals. They were waiting for him to change and come out but they did not see him.

“When his boys did not see him after a while, they went to his office and knocked on the door but got no response. At first, they thought he might have gone out and so, they decided to call his phone.

“Surprisingly, his phone was ringing inside his office but no one picked it. So, they became suspicious and forced the door open. That was how they saw him on his chair motionless.

“They rushed him to the hospital but he was confirmed dead on arrival. His death is still a shock to many officers working at SARS,” a source said.

For a better society

Total Views: 60 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

