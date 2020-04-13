Sanwo-Olu, wife attend Easter service online

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu and his wife, Ibijoke, attended Easter church service online to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

They hooked on to the online service of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Easter service in their homes.

The governor and his wife joined other millions of RCCG members through the Dove TV, on major cable services.

The first Lagos family was obeying the government directive on banning large gatherings, even in places of worship to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Governor wrote on his social media page: “My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria. Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.

“We are strengthened for the work ahead and pray that the ominipresent God we serve visit every home at this time.

The governor and his wife were pictured in his sitting room reading the Bible and praying while they watched Pastor Adeboye via online broadcast service on the screen.

