Sanwo-Olu pays tribute to late justice Oluwa

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed heartfelt condolence to the family of the late Justice Isiaka Ishola Oluwa, who passed away at the age of 102 years, describing the illustrious son of Lagos State as Godly, disciplined, courageous and loyal in his stewardship to the judiciary.

Sanwo-Olu said the contributions of Hon. Justice Oluwa, prior to his retirement from the Bench in 1983, will always be recognised and acknowledged by members of the judiciary, especially the State High Court, which he served for many meritorious years.

“Justice Oluwa, as an illustrious son of Lagos State, has indeed etched his name in the annals of our State, not only as the oldest Retired Justice but more importantly as a renowned member of the team that blazed the Judicial path of excellence that our Judiciary has been known for”, Sanwo-Olu stated.

While celebrating the memory of the eminent Justice Oluwa and hoping that his great accomplishments will be emulated by all, Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed that Almighty Allah comforts his family and the people of Lagos State.

