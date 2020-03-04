Sanwo-Olu, Obasa harp on collaboration for seamless governance

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the collaboration between executive and legislature is a necessity to bring about seamless governance.

Similarly, the Speaker of the State, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, agreed that collaboration of all the arms of government would lead to a harmonious relationship.

The duo spoke during the 15th edition of the Executive/Legislative Parley at Lekki, Lagos.

This year’s edition themed: “Harmonious Relationship between various Arms of Government: A Necessity for a Greater Lagos”.

Briefing the press after the first session of the programme, Sanwo-Olu stated, “We have all members representing Lagos from House of Reps led by the Speaker who was represented by Hon Dolapo Badru.

“All members of the State House of Assembly are led by the Speaker. We have members of the Governor Advisory Council, the highest organ of our party.

“It’s for us to have a harmonious relationship. It’s for us to have a greater Lagos. It’s for us to review and jawjaw together,” the Governor said.

He added that with adequate collaboration, “governance will be seamless for our people so that we have progressive governance. Once we redefine our roles, when we come together like this, citizens will be the beneficiaries. It is going to bring about positive development.”

Obasa, who is also the Chairman of State legislatures, commended the Governor for organizing the programme.

According to him, “It is an opportunity to bring about harmonious relationship. The essence is to deliver dividends of democracy to our people.

“There is need for us to parley even with those in the House of Reps and the Senate”, Obasa added.

He however explained that that was not mean there won’t be checks and balance where necessary

He maintained that collaboration with those in Abuja would ensure that the issues of special status for Lagos, state police, transportation network among others are achieved.

The Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Chief Tunde Balogun, said, “We want to have a robust conversation so that the two arms of government can work together.”

He explained that the two arms have been doing well, which according to him, has been yielding positive results.

“Today, we have positive stories to tell. We don’t want to rest on our oars. We want to ensure that APC continue to be the leading party in the State”, Balogun said.

