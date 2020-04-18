Sanwo-Olu mourns Kyari, commiserates with President Buhari

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who passed on in the early hours of Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile described the death of Mallam Abba Kyari as shocking, painful and a monumental loss to the nation, the people and government of Maiduguri and the Kyari family.

Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘I received the sad news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, an astute public servant with a heavy heart. Mallam Kyari was a dedicated Nigerian, a deeply committed and patriotic citizen, who contributed remarkably to the smooth and successful running of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.’’

The Governor added that Kyari was a ‘‘conscientious, competent, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking and politics.’’

Sanwo-Olu described the death of Mallam Kyari as a great loss to Nigeria, happening at a time the country is desirous of more deeply patriotic individuals to contribute selflessly towards the development of the country.

The Governor urged President Buhari to take solace in the quality of life lived by Mallam Kyari and his exemplary contribution to the current administration.

He said: “as human beings, the death of a close ally will be painful and devastating, but we must always look back at the beautiful moments one shared with the deceased as well as the legacies left behind by such individual. Therefore, Mr. President should find comfort in the good works done by the late Kyari”.

Sanwo-Olu said the country and the immediate community of the deceased would remember him for many years to come.

Sanwo-Olu prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of late Abba Kyari eternal rest and comfort the families he left behind the fortitude. “Surely, the Almighty will be with them and grant them the grace to bear the irreplaceable loss”, he concluded.

