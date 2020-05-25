Sanwo-Olu lines up commissiining of projects to mark one year in office

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures to commemorate one year in office of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a number of programmes have been slated, for the event, starting with an address by Mr. Governor.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

According to him, during the week-long ceremonies, Mr. Governor will embark on virtual and on-site commissioning of Housing, Education, Transportation and Road projects in fulfilment of his promises to renew infrastructure in critical sectors of the economy.

He will visit Ikorodu to commission the 360 units Lagos Homes Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate. In Lekki, the Courtland Villas in Femi Okunnu Estate will also be launched to mark the first year anniversary of this administration.

In the Education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual commissioning of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

The virtual commissioning of completed works such as the Concrete Jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu; the Aradagun – Ajido – Epeme Road in Badagry; and the Maryland Signalisation Project also form part of Mr. Governor’s itinerary to commemorate one year in office.

However, prior to May 29, Governor Sanwo-Olu will deliver a Children’s Day address on May 27, which coincides with the 53rd anniversary of Lagos State.

The anniversary commemorative events are instructively low-key to reflect the realities and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not a time to engage in any elaborate celebrations.

Mr. Governor, however, considers it essential to render an account of his service to Lagosians since he was voted into office a year ago.

In the next few days, the anniversary programmes will begin at the J.J.T Park in Alausa, with Press Briefings by members of the Executive Council. The Honourable Commissioners and Special Advisers will present their scorecards in tandem with the six pillars of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

At the sessions, EXCO members will address journalists accredited to cover the daily briefings scheduled to run from Wednesday, May 27 to June 3, 2020, with two sessions daily, starting from 10a.m and 1p.m respectively.

The briefings will kick-off with the Commissioners for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; Health, Professor Akin Abayomi; Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello; and Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo presenting their scorecards to members of the public. Other EXCO members will also take turns to address the Press on a daily basis throughout the period scheduled for the Ministerial Press Briefings.

Three special publications highlighting the achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration as well as testimonies of beneficiaries of various initiatives of the government are slated for presentation to the public by Mr. Governor and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, on May 29.

Governor Sanwo-Olu remains focused on fulfilling his campaign promises to Lagosians and is determined to accomplish set targets, despite the temporary setback occasioned by the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be an interesting alteration to our ways of life, and also provided Lagosians with the opportunity to confirm the enormous capacity of the Babaijde Sanwo-Olu Administration to lead a people-centred government.

